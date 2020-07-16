2020 Annual Academic Excellence Awards hosted via video

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Schools Foundation recently announced the recipients of the 32nd Annual Academic Excellence Awards through a video presentation released on the foundation’s Facebook page.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual banquet was canceled for the first time in the award’s history.
“Unfortunately, our students have had a very unusual year with many events and activities canceled due to the virus,” Foundation Board President Bob Lotspeich said. “While we are sad for the loss of experiences they were forced to forego this year, we are incredibly proud of the strength and tenacity they have shown throughout this time.”
One hundred forty-one Warrensburg High School students were recognized for reaching the top 15 percent of their graduating class.
Twenty-two seniors were recognized for reaching this level all four years of high school.
Students achieving this honor receive a medallion designed specifically for the awards.
Murdock Banner Financial Group once again made the presentation of the medallions possible through their financial support of the Academic Excellence Awards.
Students may pick up their medallion and an awards program at the Warrensburg R-VI Central Office, 201 S. Holden St., during office hours.
For more information regarding the Academic Excellence Awards or other Warrensburg Schools Foundation activities, visit warrensburgfoundation.org or contact Judy Long at (660) 747-7823.
