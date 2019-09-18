American Heart Association providing free professional development session for PE teachers

WARRENSBURG — The American Heart Association will host free professional development sessions for Missouri teachers.
Sessions will be held in Jefferson City, Maryville and Warrensburg.
The Warrensburg event is sponsored by Inter-State Studios.
Register for the Friday, Sept. 20, session at Martin Warren Elementary at forms.gle/CS82QkyLzZBV5YmKA.
About the Professional Development Sessions:
- Free, three-hour professional development sessions are for elementary physical education teachers.
- Sessions provided by an OPEN (Online Physical Education Network) trainer.
- Activity-based sessions will focus on easy ways to engage students and teach lessons that ensure academic rigor and inspire movement.
- Open activity plans used in sessions provide teaching strategies, academic language tools and depth-of-knowledge debrief questions.
- Downloadable curriculum documents will be provided for easy editing and customization.
- Attendees will receive a Certificate of Completion for three hours of professional development.
Modules covered include:
- Instant activities.
- Plug and play.
- Ninja Warrior.
- Personal and social responsibility.
