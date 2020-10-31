Edda H. Marr, age 80, of Warrensburg, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at home.
She was born March 13, 1940, in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of Rudi and Herta (Bertz) Munder.
In August of 1961, she and Marion Marr were united in marriage in Warrensburg.
Edda is survived by her daughter Diana Taylor and son Danny Marr. She is also survived by three grandsons, Jason Freeman, Matthew Freeman, and Travis Taylor who gave Marion and Edda five great-grandchildren.
Edda is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Marion; and her daughter, Vicky.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
