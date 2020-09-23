'Dr, Love' walks seven miles on first day for absentee voting as tribute to John Lewis

WARRENSBURG — Social justice advocate Steve Ciafullo walked seven miles from his house in rural Warrensburg to the Johnson County Courthouse to absentee vote for the General Election and to “emphasize the importance of this vote and this election.”
Ciafullo, 70, is a Vietnam era veteran, retired UCM professor and a long-standing participant of protests and demonstrations.
“I think we’ve seen authoritarian abuse of power in the White house and the Justice Department,” Ciafullo said. “There’s been a corruption of our basic institutions, assaults on the free press and I think, really think democracy is at stake right now.”
Ciafullo was involved in protesting the Vietnam and Iraq wars, was part of Nebraskans for Peace and walked 130 miles from his hometown to Offutt Air Force Base 37 years ago.
“It’s time to vote with your feet in the streets,” Ciafullo said. “This is the most important election in my lifetime and maybe the most important election since the Civil War and I think good people need to stand up for decency, for fairness, kindness and respect for each other and I think the incredible transformative power of love is going to motivate people to come to the polls and reclaim this democracy.”
Ciafullo has been a resident of the Warrensburg area for 34 years and in that time gained the nickname Dr. Love.
“Early on, when I used to teach individual and family relationships and sexuality, I’d go into the (residence) halls and the sororities and give talks and answer questions about sex,” Ciafullo said. “But, over the years in my valuing differences class, and in every other class since then … every class, when class was over, before they left, I said the same thing everyday and that is ‘I love you, love each other’ and that is kind of how the name has stuck."
Ciafullo began teaching valuing differences in 1992.
Ciafullo has also taken part in Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Warrensburg.
Ciafullo said he is “deeply saddened by the unnecessary loss of 200,000 fellow Americans and outraged by the all out assault on basic American values, institutions.”
Ciafullo was a professor at UCM for 34 years. His background is in history, sociology and psychology.
Ciafullo said he was inspired by the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis to do this walk.
“I grew up with Civil Rights heroes and John Lewis is one of them. I thought this would be a great tribute to John Lewis who put it on the line to vote, had his head cracked to vote and inspired us to cause ‘good trouble.’”
Ciafullo wore a T-shirt with the words “good trouble” written across the front.
“Get in good trouble, necessary trouble,” is a phrase accredited to Lewis.
Ciafullo had planned his route so he would arrive at the courthouse at noon exactly and had to slow down to not arrive too early.
“I had to slow down at Shepard Park for 20 minutes ‘cause I was ahead of time,” Ciafullo said. “I actually would have done it in an hour and 40 minutes. … I walk a fast clip.”
To absentee vote in person, voters can visit Voter Registration in the Johnson County Courthouse.
Tuesday, Sept. 22, was the first day to submit absentee ballots for the General Election.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 7 for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Diane Thompson, county clerk and election official, said an important part of registering to vote is to register in Johnson County if they have moved from a different county.
Thompson also emphasised that an absentee ballot is different from a mail-in ballot.
An absentee ballot can be delivered in-person on election day or mailed in prior to the election. A mail-in ballot must be mailed in and delivered by election day to be counted.
For more information about voting in Johnson County, visit jococourthouse.com/voter_info.html.
