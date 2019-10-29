Crest Ridge rolled through Kingsville 2-0 (25-6, 25-9) in the opening round of Class 1 District 14 play.
Reagan Shippy and Emily Wilhite both had six kills in the win.
Kingsville finishes the year with a 5-11 record.
Crest Ridge will face Archie, who beat Chilhowee 2-0 to end the Indians season with an 10-7 record, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the semifinals with the finals to follow at 7:30 p.m.
