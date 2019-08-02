A story in the July 30 edition of the Daily Star-Journal included inaccurate information.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Friday morning, July 26, a Peterbilt gravel truck, driven by Clayton Hamlin, 22, attempting to turn onto the westbound lane of Highway 50 failed to yield and was struck by a Freightliner gravel truck owned by Johnson County, driven by Bruce Smith, 58, traveling in the westbound lanes.
We regret the error.
