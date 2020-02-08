The opinion piece titled “We must all work together to help get the national deficit under control” that appeared in the Feb. 7 Daily Star-Journal contained incorrect information.
The U.S. deficit this year is projected to top $1 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office report; the country will take in a little more than $3.6 trillion from taxes and other sources, and spend more than $4.6 trillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.