Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced beginning April 27, the patrol will provide written knowledge testing for commercial driver license (CDL) applicants with essential needs.
The CDL written tests will be limited to specific testing locations statewide.
Potential applicants should call the number listed for their area to determine locations and times these services are offered.
A complete listing of testing locations can be found on the patrol’s website.
The following link contains information on driver examination stations: mshp.dps.missouri.gov/HP32DES/DESTable.jsp.
The patrol will restrict the number of applicants allowed in each facility to ensure that the recommended social distancing measures are followed.
All applicants should wear appropriate face coverings while at the facility.
The patrol also reminds the public that there are several COVID-19-related extensions in Missouri for licenses, permits and registrations.
Information on the extensions can be viewed at dor.mo.gov/open.php.
The patrol requests that members of the public refrain from taking a CDL written examination if:
- the person, a member of their household, a family member,or other personal acquaintance have been diagnosed with COVID-19 (and are not medically cleared);
- the person had had contact with any person diagnosed, or suspected of having, COVID-19;
- a medical professional, hospital staff or other health agency representative has asked the person to self-quarantine; or
- if the person has an unexplained fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptom related to COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection.
