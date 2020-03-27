WARRENSBURG — With multiple cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in Johnson County, Missouri, the University of Central Missouri announced on Thursday, March 26, it is moving to a mandatory “work remote” procedure effective 6 p.m., Sunday, March 29, and lasting through 11:59 p.m. May 1.
This requirement applies to all employees with the exception of those designated as “essential employees.”
Essential employees were notified by email of their status on Thursday, March 26, and are considered employees whose presence may be required on campus as directed by their supervisor to carry out the operations of the University.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, March 27, all university buildings with limited exceptions will be accessible only by keyed entry.
The James C. Kirkpatrick Library will remain open under modified hours for students who need access to complete online coursework.
Mules National Golf Club remains open with modified operations to allow for social distancing and with enhanced cleaning protocols.
Also open are Westside Market at Todd Hall “to-go” for students, the Campus Store in the Crossing (convenience store only), Foster Knox Childcare Center and the Student Health Center.
Although Johnson County, Missouri, is not currently under a stay at home order, this “work remote” requirement will allow for modification to workloads and enhanced spatial distancing for employees who must be on campus.
And, while this change in work routine may create inconveniences, UCM states it is committed to doing its part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.