As you are likely aware, Gov. Mike Parson has declared that the Missouri statewide stay-at-home order will be lifted on Monday, May 4.
Businesses will be allowed to open and public gatherings will no longer be prohibited.
Of course, this is all with the caveat of maintaining social distancing guidelines.
We are very happy and encouraged to have seen the curve of new cases flatten and praise God especially for His grace on our community here in Warrensburg.
While some may see the minimal cases we’ve had here as proof that the reaction to COVID-19 has been overblown, the evidence suggests instead though that the measures we’ve taken over the last seven weeks have actually worked.
In other words, our community has done what it is supposed to do and we’ve seen the positive effects of that.
In the New Testament of the Bible, the apostle Paul describes himself toward the end of his life as having fought the good fight and finished the race.
In doing so, he calls us to do the same, and as the leadership of FBC Warrensburg we feel it is important for us all to finish the race of fighting COVID-19.
While we are excited to see our community’s businesses open back up and, Lord willing, our local economy rebound, we do not think it would be in our community’s best interest for our church to reopen its facilities quite yet.
Frankly, we feel it would be extremely difficult and unlikely to maintain social distancing standards, to protect both the youngest and oldest of our faith family, and to minimize all risks when you have potentially 1,000 people walking in and out of the doors of a building.
This has not been a decision made in fear or under compulsion or pressure.
Rather, it continues to be a decision made in prayer rooted in loving our neighbor as ourselves.
We’ve been incredibly blessed with the technology to broadcast services online, to have reached and connected with new people with whom we had previously had no contact; to be present in homes all across the U.S.; and to still continue to connect in communities through Zoom and FaceTime.
Despite the circumstances, God has been so gracious to not only our church but to many of our sister churches around Warrensburg as well.
We have not missed a beat.
Thus, we will continue to keep facilities closed through May 17 and will reconsider the data again at that time.
Please continue to connect with us at fbcwburg.org and on Facebook, as our staff works tirelessly to bring you God’s Word and to help you connect with each other.
If there is any way we can serve you and your household, please call our office at (660) 747-9186.
In the meantime, “May the 4th” be with you.
