WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE – At the request of Whiteman Air Force Base leaders, the Whiteman AFB Commissary will be closed until at least Tuesday, April 7, effective immediately, Saturday, April 4.
The base states the closure is designed to protect Whiteman AFB from the transmission of COVID-19.
The facility will be deep-cleaned while 509th Medical Group Public Health and the Defense Commissary Agency assess the situation and determine future processes to ensure a safe shopping experience for airmen, their families and retirees and other beneficiaries.
Tests are being administered as necessary to employees and Commissary and Whiteman leadership installation commanders are closely monitoring the situation to plan for the near future.
“COVID-19 is a dynamic threat, so we must act dynamically,” Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, said. “We are assessing the situation and taking decisive action to protect the installation from the spread of the virus. We understand this may be an abrupt change to your pattern of life and we will look at processes for maintaining grocery activity on the installation. For now, we ask that Team Whiteman exercise good judgement and continue to practice physical distancing and responsible behaviors—doing so is the most effective way to flatten the curve and protect each other.”
Whiteman AFB remains at Health Protection Condition CHARLIE.
