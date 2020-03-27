WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — Team Whiteman directed Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie, on Wednesday, March 25, to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the Department of the Air Force and the local Missouri communities.
Further restrictions and guidance may be issued to best protect the installation and mission and ensure the health of base personnel, families and local communities.
Installation commanders will continually assess the situation and make changes to facilities, programs and services as needed to defend the installation and mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
The base states Team Whiteman should continue to practice good social distancing and personal hygiene.
"These simple measures are highly effective at fighting the spread of viruses and helps the base protect its people and its mission capabilities," the base states. "Additionally, airmen and their families should avoid unnecessary risk by limiting travel outside the home. The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is a vital pillar of the national strategic enterprise and the airmen and employees of Whiteman AFB are instrumental in our national defense; these measures will safeguard their health and wellbeing."
If you are feeling ill, have been told to quarantine, have traveled out of the local area or been in contact with a confirmed carrier of coronavirus, call the Public Health Hotline at (660) 687-4305.
