WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — At the request of Team Whiteman leadership, the commissary at Whiteman Air Force Base has reserved the first two operating hours of the base commissary for active-duty, guard and reserve service members and their dependents.
The Whiteman Commissary intends to place this measure into effect Tuesday, March 24.
During the first two hours of each business day, only service member and their families will be able to shop at the commissary.
These restricted hours will be 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
The commissary is open to all entitled beneficiaries during all other business hours.
IDs will be checked at the door.
The base states this new measure is not a direct response to the new confirmed case of COVID-19 at Whiteman AFB; but instead this measure is designed to provide better access to essentials for those who are executing the mission and supporting operations at Whiteman AFB.
This is a temporary measure that will be lifted at the discretion of the 509th Bomb Wing commander.
Retirees and others who may use the commissary are invited to shop after the first two hours of operation each day.
"Shoppers will still be limited to existing Defense Commissary Agency restrictions and all airmen and shoppers should be courteous and responsible," the base states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.