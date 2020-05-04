Millions of people were allowed to return to work in Italy on Monday as Europe's longest coronavirus lockdown started to ease, while the U.S. took halting steps to lift some of its own restrictions even as tens of thousands of new cases were reported every day.
In Washington, the Senate was convening for the first time since March, while dozens of people in Florida were waiting before sunrise for the 7 a.m. opening of Clearwater Beach.
Here are some of AP's top stories Monday, May 4, on the world's coronavirus pandemic.
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:
U.S. officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak to stock up on medical supplies needed to respond to it. Chinese leaders "intentionally concealed the severity" of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to a four-page Department of Homeland Security intelligence report obtained by The Associated Press.
Reachable only by plane or boat, a small community in the Chesapeake Bay in the eastern United States has reported zero cases of the new coronavirus. But the virus is now as close as it can get without crossing the water, infecting people on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and Maryland.
"The case is submitted." With those words, Chief Justice John Roberts wrapped up the first U.S. Supreme Court argument conducted by telephone and where audio was available live to the public. The court's plaza was deserted as it has been since the building was closed to the public in mid-March.
Being homeless in New York City is tougher and scarier now amid the coronavirus pandemic. The city has identified more than 650 cases and more than 50 COVID-19 deaths among the 17,000 single adults in its shelter system.
World leaders, organizations and banks pledged 7.4 billion euros ($8 billion) for research to find a vaccine against the new coronavirus but warned that it is just the start of an effort that must be sustained over time to beat the disease. The United States was notably absent from the video-conference event hosted by the European Union.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
You should wash your phone, too.
ONE NUMBER:
11: As in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which struggling fashion brand J.Crew has filed for, becoming the first major retailer to do so since the coronavirus pandemic forced most stores across the United States to close their doors. More retail bankruptcies are expected in coming weeks.
IN OTHER NEWS:
- PANDEMIC SONGS: Musicians have been inspired to write and record songs that reflect the mood of a world dramatically altered by the new coronavirus.
- PARAMEDIC HONORED: Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles drove in procession from the Denver airport to honor a retired Colorado paramedic who died after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City.
