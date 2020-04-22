Congress is sprinting to approve a $483 billion coronavirus aid package this week, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it's time to "push the pause button" on federal spending.
Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the virus and health officials in California discovered that two people died from COVID-19 in Santa Clara County weeks before the first death in the state was initially was reported.
Meanwhile, Tyson Foods shut down a pork plant in Iowa. And a Russian ultramarathoner found a way to get his miles in, running 10-plus hours inside his home.
Here are some of AP's top stories Wednesday, April 22, on the world's coronavirus pandemic.
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it's time to "push the pause button" on federal spending, even as Congress rushes to approve a $483 billion coronavirus aid package this week. The deal would replenish a small-business payroll fund and pump more money into hospitals and testing programs.
- Federal officials say two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States and joining a small number of confirmed cases of the virus in animals worldwide. The cats had mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover.
- A survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans largely believe restrictions on social interaction to curb the spread of the new coronavirus are appropriate. Despite pockets of attention-grabbing protests, the survey finds Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
- Health officials say two people died with the new coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the virus. Santa Clara County officials said the people died at home Feb. 6 and Feb. 17.
- Tyson Foods suspended operations at an Iowa plant that is critical to the nation's pork supply but had been blamed for fueling a massive coronavirus outbreak in the community. The company said the indefinite closure of the Waterloo, Iowa, plant would deny a vital market to hog farmers and further disrupt the nation's meat supply.
- Some small businesses that obtained a highly coveted government loan say they won't be able to use it to bring all their laid-off workers back, even though that is what the program was designed to do. As a result, the lending may not reduce unemployment as much as the Trump administration and Congress hope.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
You should wash your phone, too.
ONE NUMBER:
10 MILLION: There are more 70 million people worldwide who have been driven from their homes by war and unrest, up to 10 million are packed into refugee camps and informal settlements, and almost none have been tested for the new coronavirus.
IN OTHER NEWS:
INDOOR ULTRAMARATHON: A Russian man in the far eastern city of Vladivostok ran circles around his bed for more than 10 hours in an effort to replicate completing a 100-kilometer ultramarathon. Experienced ultra-runner Dmitry Yakukhny found himself stuck at home after the race was postponed to September.
