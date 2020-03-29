WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center stated late Saturday night, March 28, that it was treating two inpatients that have tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“I can’t stress enough the importance of following social distancing guidelines,” Darinda Dick, WMMC CEO, said. “Patients are experiencing the need for advanced care as results of COVID-19. It is more important now than ever to adopt the ‘shelter-in-place’ method and to not be in contact with anyone other than immediate family within your household to flatten the curve and reduce the strain on healthcare systems in our country.”
The medical center has restricted visitors for extra precautionary measures.
To see the restrictions, visit WMMC.com/COVID-19.
WMMC has implemented several processes in the past few weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Johnson County including practicing social distancing, screening entrances and employees for symptoms, reducing visitors, launching #TeamUp2CleanUp, employee education and virtual visits.
“As always, our number one priority is the health and well-being of our patients, our staff and providers and our greater community,” Dick said. “We have rigorous internal systems for infection prevention, and have expanded them greatly in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Every COVID-19 case underscores the need for all of us to stay vigilant in the face of the virus, while offering support and care to all those who need it in our community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.