I am truly alarmed at the rising increase of COVID-19 cases in Johnson county.
As of this writing, we currently have 124 virus cases, an increase of 36%.
Moreover, as an individual who has an autoimmune disorder, I am tired (and growing increasingly frightened) of dodging people who do not wear face masks (which is the majority of residents) in public, here in Warrensburg.
Therefore, in order to reduce the spread of this potentially deadly virus, I think the Johnson County Health Department should require mandatory face masks when people are out in public.
The mayor of Kansas City already requires mandatory masks in public, and I think Johnson County should follow this example.
Below is an excerpt that explains the importance of wearing masks when people are closer than 6 feet.
A recent study published in Health Affairs, for example, compared the COVID-19 growth rate before and after mask mandates in 15 states and the District of Columbia.
It found that mask mandates led to a slowdown in daily COVID-19 growth rate, which became more apparent over time.
The first five days after a mandate, the daily growth rate slowed by 0.9 percentage-points compared to the five days prior to the mandate; at three weeks, the daily growth rate had slowed by 2 percentage-points.
Another study looked at coronavirus deaths across 198 countries and found that those with cultural norms or government policies favoring mask wearing had lower death rates.
Louise Hunter Thompson
