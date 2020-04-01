WARRENSBURG – Based upon the Johnson County, Missouri, stay-at-home order effective at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, the Warrensburg R-6 School District will remain closed through April 30.
The previous closure was through April 24.
The district will continue to provide food service to any school-age student as food services are considered essential activities.
To date, the school district has served almost 15,000 meals to students in the last two weeks.
"We continue to thank our food service personnel and others who make this possible," Superintendent Scott Patrick said in a letter sent out Wednesday night.
