WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg First Baptist Church announced Monday, March 30, it will extends the closing of its facilities to April 30 in response to the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This means that all services will continue online through the month of April.
"This was a difficult and sad decision, namely because this means we will not gather together physically on Easter Sunday this year," the church said in a statement. "While this may seem dramatic to some, the elders are unanimous that we have a moral responsibility to our community to put public health ahead of our own interests."
The church states classes will also continue to meet through digital platforms as well.
Contact JGray@fbcwburg.org for help in getting started with online classes.
