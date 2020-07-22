JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Community Health Services has released information in relation to the age and location of the confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Johnson County.
Of the 372 total cases reported Monday, July 20, 232 came from Warrensburg for a total of 62.4% of the total cases.
JCCHS states that of the cases reported in Warrensburg, 115 were recovered, 49.6% of cases in Warrensburg, while 117 were still active.
Of the remaining cases in the county, JCCHS states there were 70 (18.8% of cases in the county) reported in communities in the county with a population of 2,500 people or less, 28 were recovered (40% in that category) while 42 were active; 46 total cases (12.4% of cases in county) were reported in Knob Noster, 16 were recovered (34.8% of cases in Knob Noster) while 30 were still active; 15 total cases (4% of the cases in the county) reported in Holden, 12 were recovered (80% of cases in Holden) while three were still active; and nine total cases (2.4% of cases in the county) reported in Kingsville, seven were recovered (77.8% of cases in Kingsville) while two were still active.
JCCHS states that as of Monday, there were a total of 194 cases still active in Johnson County. Of the 372 total cases reported, 47.8% (178) of the cases in the county were considered recovered.
To be considered recovered, the task force states a person who had tested positive, must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
JCCHS also broke down the number of cases by age groups.
As of Monday, of the 372 cases in the county, 98 of those cases had been reported from those ages 20 to 24.
The age group with the second most reported cases was the under 20 years of age group with 46 cases.
Case numbers for the other age groups include: 38 from the age group of 25 to 29; 33 from the age group of 30 to 34; 28 from the age group of 34 to 39; 21 from the age group of 40 to 44; 20 each from the age groups of 50 to 54 and 60 to 64; 15 from the age group of 80 years of age and older; 14 from the age group of 45 to 49; 13 from the age group of 55 to 59; 11 from the age group of 75 to 79; 8 from the age group of 65 to 69; and 7 from the age group of 70 to 74.
JCCHS last broke down the number of cases by age group and county community on July 10 when there were 237 confirmed positive cases in the county.
The Johnson County Task Force stated Wednesday, July 22, there are now 377 confirmed positive cases in the county, 205 cases are considered recovered and 170 are still active.
