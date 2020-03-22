WARRENSBURG – The University of Central Missouri announced Thursday, March 19, that effective March 30, all face-to-face classes and in-person components of hybrid courses, previously announced to be virtual through April 24, will be delivered virtually through the end of the spring semester.
Additional courses and campus activities
Commencement exercises scheduled for May 8-9, 2020, are postponed and will be scheduled for a later date.
All other university sponsored and hosted events are canceled through May 10.
All summer 2020 courses, with the exception of practicum, internships, clinicals and flight hours will be offered online only.
All spring 2020 online, hybrid and face-to-face classes, with the exception of practicum, internships, clinicals, student teaching and flight hours, remain paused until March 30 with no instruction and no assignments due.
Practicum, internships, student teaching, clinicals and flight hours will continue.
Students impacted by cancellations by sponsoring agencies or businesses should contact their respective school chair for assistance.
UCM states campus remains open, although with reduced services.
The following locations are open but with potentially modified hours: Elliott Student Union, J.C. Kirkpatrick Library, Student Recreation and Wellness Center, Pertle Springs, Mules National Golf Club, Multipurpose Building and Max B. Swisher – Skyhaven Airport.
Students without access to the Warrensburg campus and who do not have access to a computer and/or the internet should contact the Office of the Vice Provost for Academic Programs and Services at 660-543-8059 or academicprograms@ucmo.edu for assistance.
Residence halls
Residence Halls will remain open.
"Students who are in a safe environment and who do not desire to return to campus during this time are encouraged to remain where they are best served and practice CDC guidelines for social distancing," UCM states. "Students electing to return to live in University Housing will be allowed to do so. Limited food service 'to go' will be provided through current meal plans."
Residents who do not plan to live in University Housing for the remainder of the semester will receive additional information from UCM Housing regarding how to schedule property pick up and check out procedures.
Travel
All university-sponsored travel remains suspended through May 10.
Exceptions must be approved by the area vice president.
The university’s bus service between Warrensburg and Lee’s Summit is suspended through May 10.
Questions may be directed to COVID19@ucmo.edu.
