WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri announced Friday morning, March 27, that a student, who is currently residing on campus, tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) but is no longer considered contagious.
UCM states the student self-quarantined after believing that they were exposed by someone with whom they visited outside of Johnson County, Missouri.
"We are working with Johnson County Community Health Services to follow all appropriate protocols," UCM states. "Local health officials are reaching out to people who may have been in close contact with the student, and will provide guidance to those individuals."
As UCM continues to monitor evolving issues related to COVID-19, it states it has actively engaged in activities to help protect members of the campus community.
These include implementation of enhanced cleaning protocols; measures such as social distancing; moving from face-to-face to all online courses; meeting via online tools such as Zoom; canceling all public events including sports activities, and postponing spring 2020 commencement.
Additionally, UCM announced Thursday, March 26, that it has initiated a mandated “work remote” procedure effective at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 29, through May 1 for all “non-essential” employees.
"We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and employees at this unprecedented time," UCM states. "This is not a time for alarm, but a time to be attentive, flexible, serious and engaged regarding the steps we need to take as a community to care for ourselves and for each other."
