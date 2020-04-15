Twister Sports looks to create sense of 'normalcy' with online classes

WARRENSBURG — Normalcy - the driving word behind Twister Sports moving its classes online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As local and state stay-at-home orders keep people from being out in public like they are used to, Twister Sports is using technology to create and continue a sense of normalcy for it athletes.
"It's really important for the kids that they can continue having some sense of normally in this time," Danielle Johnston, an owner at Twister Sports, said.
The online classes also allow Twister Sports to continue to stay in business.
"For those who are able to participate, it has been really, really positive because they are seeing that their kids are finding joy in something," Johnston said.
Johnston said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are felt by people of all ages.
"I think what a lot of people don't realize is that our kids are taking a lot of this stress as well," she said.
Johnston said the online classes allow students to continue to have something to work and strive for.
"It is really exciting for them to see coaches and to see teammates or other classmates," she said. "I think it is so important that the kids have something to look forward to right now."
Johnston said moving classes online also allows Twister Sports to connect with former students who may not live in the Warrensburg area any more.
"We are able to keep a sense of community here in Warrensburg even for those kids that don't have that where they live now," Johnston said.
She said Twister Sports does plan to return to in-person classes when it is safe to do so but is also looking at continuing the online classes as well since it has received positive feedback and can serve people that aren't able to make it to the gym to participate.
