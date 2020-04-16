WARRENSBURG — Due to extended social distancing measures being practiced by its partners, local schools and state agencies, Trails Regional Library will extend its physical location closure until further notice.
TRL originally planned to reopen its branches on May 1.
All due dates and current holds will be extended continuously until the physical locations reopen.
No fines will accrue during the closure.
All book drops remain locked.
We appreciate the public support during this time and hope to continue providing remote, digital access to our patrons until we can reopen our physical locations," TRL states.
Patrons with expired cards or fines will have access to digital collections on OverDrive and Hoopla regardless of account blocks.
"We are also issuing temporary digital access cards during our closure for those without current library cards," TRL states.
