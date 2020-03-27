WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — Whiteman Air Force Base stated that as of Friday morning, March 27, there are a total of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the base.
Whiteman AFB is still at HPCON Charlie.
"Our leadership is monitoring the situation closely and taking the necessary precautions and actions to keep the community safe," the base states. "Please continue to follow social distancing and the hygiene guidelines set by the CDC and limit unnecessary travel outside of the house."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.