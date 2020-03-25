WARRENSBURG – The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force reported there are five confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County, Missouri, as of Wednesday afternoon, March 25.
The Johnson County Community Health Services announced the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the county Saturday night, March 21. The first confirmed positive case was reported at Whiteman Air Force Base.
Whiteman AFB stated the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 on the base involved an adult, non-military member.
JCCHS announced Wednesday morning the second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
Whiteman AFB announced shortly after that the second confirmed positive case in the county was also reported at the installation.
The base states the case was confirmed on Wednesday and involves an adult, military member assigned to the 131st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.
The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force gave an update later in the day on Wednesday stating three new additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county.
By Wednesday afternoon, this brought the total number of confirmed positive cases in the county to five.
The task force states 276 COVID-19 tests have been given in the county with 121 coming back confirmed negative and five coming back confirmed positive.
"COVID-19 cases are reported by county, rather than city, because reporting cases by cities may not accurately depict the area that the patient has traveled," the task force stated in a Facebook post. "State and local health officials are continuing to trace activity and will attempt to notify those that have been identified through their investigation as someone who may have been exposed."
Due to the "likelihood of an increased number of positives," the task force states it will not be using a press release for each confirmed positive.
"We will continue to post our daily updates to keep the public informed," the task force stated.
