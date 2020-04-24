Johnson County CROP will celebrate the 51st annual CROP Walk in a different way this year.
It will take place virtually on Saturday, April 25.
The Crop Project was originally organized in 1947 when farmers were asked to donate food and seed crops to our hungry neighbors in post-World War II Europe and Asia, a program that soon became known as the Christian Rural Overseas Program — CROP.
One local resident, John Thomas of Leeton, a member of the pastoral team at Warrensburg Church of the Brethren, remembers his involvement with CROP walks from the very beginning.
In 1969, Thomas was a regional director for CROP/Church World Service.
He had attended a meeting in London of representatives from religious, business and youth organizations from around the world.
The meeting focused on providing assistance to Europe and the Middle East where people were struggling with essential life needs, especially food and water resources.
It was at that meeting that Thomas and others heard about the idea of walking to call attention to these needs.
The walks had the potential to shift the focus from not only farmers donating their crops but also to inviting people of all walks of life to contribute to meet the needs of the hungry.
Young people, especially, could become involved.
The slogan “We walk because they walk” became a motivating watchword for many walkers. We walk by choice; many walk because it is necessary for survival.
As regional director for CROP in Iowa/Minnesota/Nebraska in that initial year, Thomas organized the first walk in his region in Southeast Iowa.
The group of nearly 50 participants walked for 22 miles.
He later became regional director for Oklahoma/Southwest Kansas/Arkansas/North Texas.
Over the years he has organized many walks and walked many miles in advocating for the hungry.
For more information or to donate, go to crophungerwalk.org/warrensburgmo.
