JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County recorded its third death due to COVID-19 complications Friday, Aug. 14.
Johnson County Community Health Services stated the death occurred late Friday morning while the resident was being treated for COVID-19 related symptoms in a hospital outside of Johnson County.
JCCHS announced July 8 that it was notified of the first death of a Johnson County resident due to complications from COVID-19.
JCCHS stated the death occurred the morning of July 8 at the individual’s residence.
JCCHS announced a second death related to complications from COVID-19 in Johnson County on July 10.
JCCHS stated the Johnson County resident’s death occurred early July 10 at a local, long-term care facility.
Johnson County residents are reminded to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These actions include:
- Wear a face covering when in a public location.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover coughs and sneezes using the elbow or shoulder rather than hands.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Stay home if sick.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
