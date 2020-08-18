WARRENSBURG — The Arbors at Harmony Gardens, Assisted Living by Americare, reported Tuesday, Aug. 18, that eight residents and four employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The residents and employees were tested on Monday, Aug. 13, after learning that an employee had tested positive for the virus.
Senior Vice President of Americare Patricia Cokingtin said the virus was likely exposed to the facility through the employee as they were not allowing visitors and they are working with the county to conduct contact tracing to determine if that is the case.
Most of the positive testing residents are asymptomatic at this time, although a few are showing mild symptoms.
All have been placed on droplet isolation in their rooms and are being checked every two hours for symptoms.
At the Arbors, a separate cohort care-in-place COVID-19 care unit has been established within the facility where all residents who have tested positive have been moved and will be cared for.
The area has separate care equipment.
Droplet isolation protocols for COVID-19 positive residents includes wearing of full personal protective equipment (PPE) such as a gown, gloves, N95 mask, level 1 mask and face shield while in the resident’s room.
Americare has secured technology to assist in the monitoring of Vital Signs and given additional guidance to employees for monitoring residents who are positive for COVID-19.
All residents remain on in-room quarantine as tolerated in a memory care setting.
In addition, Americare has begun whole-house testing of all residents and employees at Harmony Gardens assisted living out of an abundance of caution as no direct-care staff is shared between Harmony Gardens and The Arbors buildings.
In accordance with its pandemic guidelines, the administrator contacted the local and state health departments to report the positive test results and have also communicated with all employees, residents and families.
Cokingtin said each resident's emergency contact was called and emailed to let them know of the overall positive cases as well as if the individual resident tested positive or negative.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions including contact protocol, wearing N95 masks while in the building and gloves while in resident rooms, and disinfecting protocol,” Cokingtin said. “We have an adequate supply of PPE on hand with access to more should we need it.”
In accordance with federal and state guidelines, no visitors are being allowed at this time.
For more information on how Americare facilities are addressing the coronavirus pandemic, visit americareusa.net/coronavirus.
