WARRENSBURG — In collaboration with other local community agencies, Survival Adult Abuse Center, Inc. (Survival House) announced it will temporarily modify services to prevent the spread of the novele coronavirus (COVID-19).
In order to comply with city, county, state and federal recommendations, Survival has suspended acceptance of clothing and other miscellaneous donations.
"As always, Survival’s services remain private and confidential," Survival House states.
Until further notice, Survival’s outreach support groups are suspended.
Survival states its therapist will contact current therapy clients to offer the option of teletherapy services.
A trained advocate may be reached through the Survival House 24-Hour confidential hotline at 800-846-7597.
In order to comply with the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations on social distancing, Survival requests that individuals refrain from visiting Survival facilities without an appointment.
The Survival Outreach Office phone number is (660) 429-1088.
