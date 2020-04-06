WARRENSBURG – The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force stated that as of Sunday, April 5, there were 33 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County, Missouri.
The Sunday numbers were reported on Monday morning, April 6.
The task force states that of the 33 confirmed positive cases, seven cases were considered recovered while 26 were still active.
To be considered recovered, the task force states a person who had tested positive must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
As of Sunday, April 5, of the 911 COVID-19 tests given in Johnson County, 702 came back confirmed negative while 33 have came back confirmed positive.
