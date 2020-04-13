WARRENSBURG – Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Johnson County, Missouri, on Sunday, April 12, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 44.
There was no update given on Saturday, April 11.
The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force states that of the 44 confirmed positive cases in the county, 18 cases are considered recovered while 26 are still active.
This is a change from Friday, April 10, when the task force stated there were 19 cases considered recovered.
To be considered recovered, the task force states a person who had tested positive must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
As of Sunday, April 12, of the 1,014 COVID-19 tests given in Johnson County, 835 have come back confirmed negative while 44 have come back confirmed positive.
