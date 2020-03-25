WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — Whiteman Air Force Base announced Wednesday, March 25, that there is a second confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at Whiteman Air Force Base.
The base states the case was confirmed on Wednesday and involves an adult, military member assigned to the 131st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.
The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force confirmed this is the second confirm positive case in the county.
The Johnson County Community Health Services sent a press release out Wednesday morning about the case, classifying it at the time as presumptive positive.
Whiteman AFB remains at Health Protection Condition BRAVO.
"There are no immediate, additional restrictions in place; however, they may be implemented in the future," the base stated in a press release.
The base states Team Whiteman leadership is actively monitoring the situation and the base’s public health office is taking action to properly isolate the individual in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The 509th Medical Group is also conducting contact tracing to discover and inform those who the affected member may have interacted with.
“Fortunately, this member’s unit had already taken proactive precautions to prevent the spread of viruses in their work-centers,” Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, said. “Team Whiteman has implemented staggered schedules and instituted strict hygiene and cleaning policies—crucial actions in the fight against COVID-19. We need all airmen to step up their vigilance and anyone who is at risk or who has traveled needs to contact the public health hotline at (660) 687-4305.”
The base states social distancing remains imperative and personnel must comply with isolation and quarantine instructions.
