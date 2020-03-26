Royals Charities announces the ‘Royals Respond Fund’

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Royals announced a community initiative, “Royals Respond,” on Wednesday, March 25.
The initiative was created to offer support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Led by staff throughout the front office, the effort will offer resources to the community, helpful information and entertaining content for those who miss baseball.
Fans are invited to visit royals.com/royalsrespond.
The webpage will feature information from The University of Kansas Health System on the virus and guidelines on hygiene and slowing the rate of transmission.
The site will be updated as new information becomes available.
Additionally, Royals Charities has created the Royals Respond Fund to support Kansas City-area nonprofits who care for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Together with Royals players, the team’s ownership group, associates and Royals Charities Community Champions Price Chopper and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the fund will initially support the effort to fight hunger as a result of school closures and quarantines.
A press release states it will evolve as needed to best serve the community.
Royals Charities has announced the first Royals Respond grants will be given to Harvesters, The Community Food Network, the Don Bosco Center’s Meals on Wheels program and Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Inc.
Fans can donate at royals.com/royalsrespond.
Initial features of the response included All-Star catcher Salvador Perez’s #StepUpToTheSink video encouraging fans to sing Take Me Out to the Ballgame while washing their hands and a public service announcement from eight Royals players and manager Mike Matheny.
Last week, Harvesters, The Community Food Network, picked up perishable items donated by Royals partner ARAMARK from Kauffman Stadium, and this week, the Royals and ARAMARK delivered non-perishable items to the food pantry, almost 500 pounds of food total.
In the coming days, Royals Charities will partner with the Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City on the continued need for donating blood as a major part of the overall health care effort.
Fans are encouraged to subscribe to Royals social media channels for continued messages from Royals players and coronavirus updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.