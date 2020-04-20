KANSAS CITY (AP) — A growing national movement against stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus was scheduled to arrive Missouri this week.
Protests are planned on Monday, April 20, in Kansas City and Tuesday, April 21, in Jefferson City.
A flyer advertising the Kansas City protest encouraged people to "flood the streets of downtown Kansas City and demand that businesses be allowed to open up, people allowed to work and lives returned to normal."
The protesters contend the stay-at-home orders are unnecessary and are seriously damaging the economy.
Government and health officials argue orders asking people to stay home except for essential business and to maintain social distancing are necessary to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Kansas City Mayor Quenton Lucas announced last week that he was extending the city's stay-at-home order until May 15.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has extended a stay-at-home order through May 3 but he said last week the state plans to take steps to begin reopening its economy the next day.
