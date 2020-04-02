Powell Gardens, Kansas City’s botanical garden, is launching a series of new digital content initiatives to stay connected with its community while many Americans have been directed to shelter-in-place in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
While Powell Gardens is closed to the public until further notice in order to keep its community safe and comply with the direction of local officials, it can remain a bright spot in news feeds and inboxes, providing beautiful, useful and calming content.
“Now more than ever, the familiar and unyielding rhythm of Mother Nature can provide a calming consistency,” Tabitha Schmidt, CEO/president of Powell Gardens, said. “It reminds us that the world goes on even in anxious and challenging times.”
Outdoor activities for kids
The education team at Powell Gardens is translating its programming to the digital world, offering video content and weekly downloadable outdoor activities that kids can do in their own backyards while they are out of school.
Home garden Q&A with horticulture staff
The essential horticulture staff at the Gardens are focused on garden maintenance and staying ahead of Mother Nature. Many in the community are doing the same in their own gardens while spending more time at home. Each week, Powell Gardens asks its online community to submit its home gardening questions and responds with expert advice from the horticulture team.
Updates from the Gardens
Springtime in the Gardens is a crowd favorite. While visitors are unable to get to the Gardens in person, they can see what is blooming on Facebook and Instagram, and learn more from Susan Mertz, director of Horticulture, who is writing biweekly updates from the Gardens.
To access this new content, follow @PowellGardens on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and subscribe for biweekly email updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.