The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Missouri has risen to more than 500, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday, March 27, with a significant portion of them being people between 20 and 29.
The demographic with the greatest number of positive cases is people ages 50 and 59, with almost 23% of reported cases falling in that age range. The second highest group is people age 20-29, which make up 17.5% of reported cases.
"This shows that it doesn't matter how old you are, you're still at risk, and we need everyone to take this seriously," Parson said.
