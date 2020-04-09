JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced on Thursday, April 9, he has ordered all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year with the exceptions of nutrition services and child care that are outlined in our recent health order.
"This recommendation was made by working together with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and several school superintendents from across the state - from both urban and rural districts," Parson said in a Facebook post. "Schools should continue remote learning for their students until the end date previously set on their academic calendars."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.