JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson announced the first phase of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan outlining how Missouri will gradually begin to reopen economic and social activity on Monday, May 4, during Monday’s, April 27, COVID-19 briefing.
Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn, MO HealthNet Director Todd Richardson, Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams and Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten joined Parson on Monday.
“With favorable data and approval from state health officials, we are ready to take another step forward in the recovery of Missouri,” Parson said. “Today, I am announcing phase one of our ‘Show Me Strong Recovery’ Plan, which will begin Monday, May 4 and extend through Sunday, May 31.”
Resting on four essential pillars, the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan is intended to protect those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while returning Missouri to a new normal:
- Expand testing capacity and volume in the state;
- Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains;
- Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home; and
- Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data.
This framework will allow the state to work through a gradual reopening, leading to broader economic recovery.
During phase one of the plan, citizens may begin returning to economic and social activities but must adhere to social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet of space between individuals, in most cases.
There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families.
Additionally, all businesses can be open provided that the social distancing guidelines set forth in the new health order are followed.
Some businesses will be required to take additional precautions to protect their employees and the public, such as occupancy limits at retail locations.
“All of Missouri’s businesses, employers and employees are vital to our state’s economy and well-being,” Parson said. “Opening these businesses is going to look very different for awhile, but I’m confident Missourians will abide by the guidelines as we move forward.”
Parson states this will be a deliberate and data-driven process that allows for flexibility based on changing situations.
Some communities may be able to reopen at a faster rate than others.
Local officials will have the authority to put further rules, regulations or ordinances in place so long as they are not inconsistent with the statewide order.
Even as Missouri gradually reopens, citizens are encouraged to continue taking precautions to protect themselves and others:
- Stay home if sick.
- Wash hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of elbow.
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces.
- Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate social distancing.
- Minimize travel to the extent possible.
Additionally, all businesses are encouraged to do the following:
- Implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices.
- Modify physical workspaces to maximize social distancing.
- Minimize business travel.
- Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.
- Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider.
- Encourage telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations.
- Return to work in phases and/or split shifts.
- Limit access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact.
- Ensure that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance.
“As we begin to reopen, we will be prepared, but the virus is still here. Protect yourself and the people you love. Take care of each other,” Parson said. “Together, we will defeat COVID-19. Together, the state of Missouri will come back stronger than ever before.”
The Department of Health and Senior Services also provided guidance as part of the plan:
1. When individuals leave their homes or places of residence to work, to access food, health care, necessities or to engage in other activities, they should at all times practice social distancing. Individuals may go to and from an individual’s place of worship, provided that limitations on social distancing are properly adhered to.
2. In accordance with the guidelines from the president and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every person and business in the State of Missouri shall abide by social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet of space between individuals. This provision shall not apply to family members or individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than six feet. Individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than six feet should take enhanced precautionary measures to mitigate the risks of contracting or spreading COVID-19. This provision shall apply in all situations, including, but not limited to, when customers are standing in line or individuals are using shared indoor or outdoor spaces.
3. In accordance with the guidelines from the president, the CDC and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, people shall not visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance or in end-of-life circumstances. Elderly or otherwise vulnerable populations should take enhanced precautionary measures to mitigate the risks of contracting COVID-19.
4. Any entity that employs individuals that is engaged in retail sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows:
(1.) Twenty-five percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of less than 10,000 square feet;
(2) Ten percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of ten thousand square feet 10,000 square feet or more.
5. In accordance with the guidelines from the president and the CDC, schools shall remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic school year. At the discretion of the school district, nothing in this order shall prohibit school teachers, school staff, students and parents from reentering school buildings in order to work, retrieve personal belongings, or return school property as long as limitations on social distancing are properly adhered to. Summer school may proceed under guidelines set forth by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Notwithstanding section 2 of this order, nothing in this order shall prohibit daycares, child care providers or schools from providing child care in accordance with CDC guidelines. Further, this order does not prohibit schools from providing Food and Nutritional Services for those children that qualify.
6. Restaurants may offer dining-in services, provided that the limitations on social distancing and other precautionary public health measures, including proper spacing of at least six feet between tables, lack of communal seating areas to parties that are not connected and having no more than 10 people at a single table, are properly adhered to. The continued use of drive-thru, pickup or delivery options is encouraged throughout the duration of this order.
7. State office buildings shall be open to the public as soon as practicable, and essential state functions shall continue. The State Capitol Building shall remain open to the public during meetings or proceedings of the General Assembly.
8. Pursuant to section 44.101, RSMo, this order shall not be construed to prohibit or restrict the lawful possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display or use of firearms or ammunition during the declared state of emergency, subject to the provisions set forth herein.
Pursuant to section 192.290, RSMo, this order shall be observed throughout the state and enforced by all local and state health authorities; provided however, nothing herein shall limit the right of local authorities to make such further ordinances, rules, regulations and orders not inconsistent with this Order which may be necessary for the particular locality under the jurisdiction of such local authorities. The DHHS states local public health authorities are hereby directed to carry out and enforce the provisions of this Order by any legal means.
This order shall be in effect beginning 12:01 a.m., Monday, May 4, 2020, and shall remain in effect until 11:59 P.M., Sunday, May 31, unless extended by further order of the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services with said extensions not to exceed the duration of the effective period of Executive Order 20-09.
For more information on the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan, visit ShowMeStrong.Mo.Gov.
