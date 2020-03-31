It’s day 14 (Monday, March 30) of social distancing for me and I have discovered there are people who thrive on social contact and those who don’t during this isolation exercise created by the elusive novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
My husband is happy as a lark working on machinery in the shed and keeping busy.
He does miss NASCAR races, and no, reruns are not the same thing.
I however, am about to climb the walls though I have plenty to do deep cleaning the house.
And no, cleaning his machine shed is not on my list.
I miss not seeing my 93-year-old mom in the nursing home and she misses me even more.
It was nice to get outside today, enjoyed the afternoon picking up sticks, cleaning out flower beds and finally seeing the grandkids.
I looked forward to driving to Walmart in the morning (Tuesday, March 31) to pick up my scheduled two-week grocery order and not seeing anyone except the row of cars at the pickup lanes.
How quick we adapt.
I am going by to wave at my mom outside her room at the Arbors and we will both put on a brave face and smile.
Then I will cry in the car and her in her room afterwards.
She is doing amazing and is safe and we both know that’s what’s important .
Parliamentary Club, Ambulance Board meeting, Farm Bureau membership drive, April Bunco I was hosting, Republican Caucus and Republican Headquarters activities are all canceled and life is on hold while schools and colleges close, non-essential employees are on leave, businesses close, funerals and weddings are postponed or family only, church services are recorded live on Facebook, birthdays have become drive-by parades and the economy grinds to a slow, unknown destination.
Are we prepared to stay hunkered down another 30, 60 or 90 days? Our resilience as a nation is about to be tested in ways we never imagined.
Violet J. Corbett,
Knob Noster
