Crises bring change.
They often serve to disrupt the status quo or accelerate trends that are already taking place.
Change is one of the scary elements of a crisis – the sense that things will never be the same when it is over with.
We have yet to see exactly what long-lasting impressions the COVID-19 pandemic will leave upon us as individuals, businesses, churches and as a society, but there is little doubt that things will be different.
Ten years from now, what will conclude a sentence that begins with, “Remember before the coronavirus…”?
It is safe to say that COVID has accelerated the digitalization of our world.
Prior to the pandemic, it was evident that human interaction was becoming increasingly web-based.
This was true for retailers, education, work and even exercise.
As churches, it was also true for ministry.
Over the past decade, churches have progressively leveraged the internet to connect with people who may not have otherwise been able to attend a service.
This includes those who are hospitalized, sick, working weekends, snowed in, or, especially in the Warrensburg area, on temporary military duty assignments around the globe.
The internet has been an incredible tool for keeping people connected with the body of Christ, who otherwise would not have the means to attend.
And right now, that is nearly all of us.
For years, online ministry has raised questions such as whether it can be done effectively, or whether we are enabling people to stay home, forsaking in-person Christian fellowship.
These were valid questions that needed to be grappled with before churches made the decision to go all-in with online ministry.
But while churches were sticking a toe in the online waters, COVID crept up from behind and shoved us collectively into the deep end of the pool. Pastors everywhere, regardless of experience or qualification, became professional media directors at their churches overnight. It has been a chaotic experience, with hard lessons learned by all.
But now that the dust seems to be settling, the COVID-19 crisis has made one thing abundantly clear: online ministry is here to stay.
The questions raised about online ministry have been largely answered.
Are we enabling people to stay home from church?
Technically, yes, but people do not want to stay home.
The absence of a physical location at which to gather has opened many eyes to the human requirement for such a location and interaction.
God designed us with such a need.
The internet, while an amazing tool, can and will never replace the physical gathering for most people.
In fact, a strong argument can be made that an online option provides an avenue for some people to “attend” church anonymously, who would have otherwise never been willing to step foot through a church door.
Can ministry be effectively done online?
A resounding yes!
In many ways, ministry can be done even more effectively online than in-person.
Data shows us that people are more willing to share their feelings online than face-to-face, and the reach of a church’s ministry is limitless when we resolve to use the many online resources available to us.
Additionally, each lay person now has the capacity to minister to their own sphere of influence like never before, through social media.
Online ministry is here to stay, and churches and individuals who fail to harness this tool are leaving opportunities to share the Gospel on the table.
The current crisis has, to some degree, given us a glimpse years into the future.
For people who cannot physically attend a church, geographical barriers will not be a factor when deciding a home church, due to the availability of quality live stream options.
Prayer and other ministry needs will be just a click away.
And more than any other time in human history, we will have the capacity for the gospel to resound in every corner of the earth.
Perhaps our words will sound something like this: “Remember before the coronavirus…when we still hadn’t fully embraced the tools God made available for us?”
The Church has a message that the world needs to hear, let's share it.
