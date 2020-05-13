WARRENSBURG - Central Missouri mens basketball coach Doug Karleskint announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all Mules summer basketball camps have been postponed indefinitely.
"Our first priority is the health and well-being of everyone involved," Karleskint said. "To ensure the safety of our campers, their families and our camp staff, this is the necessary course of action. We have a responsibility to this great community to do our part in limiting the spread of the virus."
The Mules had four camps scheduled for the summer of 2020: Individual Skill Development Camp (June 1-3); High School Team Camp (June 17-19); MuleBall Day Camp (July 6-8); and High School Elite Camp (July 31).
"Camps are always our favorite part of the summer," Karleskint said. "We love being able to give back to our community and teach the game of basketball to younger generations. This decision wasn't easy, but it is the right one to make given the circumstances. We are hopeful that we will be able to conduct our camps at a later date."
Parents of enrolled campers will be notified via email of the postponement.
Contact the coaching staff with any additional questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.