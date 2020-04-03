Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced that the patrol is extending the suspension of all written and skills-based driver road testing at all locations until April 15.
This includes operator, commercial driver license and motorcycle testing.
In addition, the patrol is extending the suspension of all salvage inspections at all locations and all bus inspections until April 15.
This does not affect local businesses that are the providers of safety and emission inspections for the public and may continue to be open for services depending on their circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.