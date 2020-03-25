WARRENSBURG — More than 100 COVID-19 test results have been returned in Johnson County as of Tuesday night, March 24.
The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force states that of the 276 COVID-19 tests given in the county, 111 have come back confirmed negative and one has come back confirmed positive.
The one confirmed positive case in the county was reported Saturday night, March 21, at Whiteman Air Force Base.
