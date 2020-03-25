WARRENSBURG – The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force reports more than 200 COVID-19 tests have been returned in Johnson County, Missouri, as of Wednesday night, March 25.
The task force reports of the 283 COVID-19 tests given in the county, 198 have come back confirmed negative and five have come back confirmed positive.
One confirmed positive case was reported Saturday night, March 21, while four were reported throughout the day on Wednesday, for a total of five confirmed positive tests in the county.
