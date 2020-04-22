WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services reports that as of Wednesday, April 22, more than 40% of the reported positive COVID-19 cases in Johnson County have been from Warrensburg.
On Tuesday, April 21, the Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force reported the county had recorded a total of 52 positive cases of COVID-19 with 45 considered recovered and seven still active.
As of Wednesday, 42.3% of the cases have been reported from Warrensburg (22); 19.2% at Whiteman Air Force Base (10); 13.5% in Knob Noster (7); 11.5% in Holden (6); 5.8% in Centerview (3); 3.8% in Kingsville (2); 1.9% in Chilhowee (1); and 1.9% in Leeton (1).
The task force states that of the 52 cases, eight have come from the 40 to 44 years old age group; five cases each from those 25 to 29, 30 to 34, 35 to 39, 45 to 49, 50 to 54 and 60 to 64; three cases each from those under 20, 20 to 24 and 55 to 59; two cases from those 65 to 69; and one case each from those 70 to 74, 75 to 79 and 80 and older.
(1) comment
Finally some information to work with.
