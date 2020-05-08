Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, informed the public that all driver examination stations will be closed in observance of Truman Day, Friday, May 8.
Effective May 11, driver testing services will resume for written and skills testing of all classes, including Class F (operator’s) skills testing, at limited locations across the state.
The patrol asks applicants to be patient and to allow essential drivers with the most pressing need for service to test first.
Patrol states those applicants who are able to wait until after Memorial Day to seek testing services will assist in making this process smoother for all drivers.
Visit the patrol’s website mshp.dps.missouri.gov/HP32DES/DESTable.jsp for a list of designated driver testing locations, days of service, hours of operation and contact information.
The patrol asks applicants to wear face coverings while in driver examination facilities and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Face coverings will be removed briefly when the applicant’s photo is taken during the licensing process.
The patrol asks applicants appearing for skills testing to arrive with a sanitized vehicle and a face covering to wear during testing.
