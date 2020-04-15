JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s first alternate care site opened Wednesday, April 15, at a converted St. Louis hotel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This facility was converted over the last week and is ready to receive patients from hospitals in the local St. Louis area. These hospitals include Barnes, SSM, Mercy and numerous outlying smaller hospitals.
This facility was planned and constructed through the coordinated efforts of the Missouri National Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of Health and Senior Services, SEMA’s Disaster Medical Assistance Team, Missouri Hospital Association and FEMA over the past several weeks.
The site, constructed from an existing 120-bed Quality Inn hotel, will provide increased bed capacity to the citizens of Missouri.
Missouri National Guard’s Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton, along with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mississippi Valley Division, Commanding General Maj. Gen. Mark Toy and Region VII FEMA Administrator Paul Taylor provided remarks at the newly converted alternate care site in Florissant.
While on-site, Cumpton thanked the many partners involved in the planning, construction and staffing.
“This alternate care site is a direct testament to the leadership, teamwork, coordination and hard work by all," Cumpton said. “This site highlights how all partners pulled together during this effort as one team to ensure the health and well-being of the citizens of Missouri.”
“Now, it’s fair to say, while the Coronavirus might have thrown America a curve, I believe – that it has met its match here in Florissant and elsewhere," Troy said.
Medical professionals staffing this facility are from the Missouri National Guard’s 139th Medical Group and the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team.
This alternate care site includes a triage station, four nurse stations, conference rooms and a privacy fence around the perimeter.
