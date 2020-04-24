JEFFERSON CITY – At the request of the St. Louis County coroner, Missouri National Guard members are supporting St. Louis County officials at the Dignified Transfer Center in St. Louis.
The facility, which opened Monday, April 20, was built to provide additional capacity in the event of an increase in deaths due to COVID-19 straining capacity at the St. Louis County morgue.
Guard members received supplemental training last week and will assist in two ways: dignified transportation of remains from area hospitals and morgues to the center and care management when they arrive.
“We are honored to support this endeavor,” Col. Denise Wilkinson, commander of the 70th Troop Command, said. “The Missouri National Guard is well-trained and has the capacity to handle this type of mission in the manner expected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.