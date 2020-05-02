JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri National Guard is performing an integral role in ensuring hospitals and health care facilities, first responders, government agencies and the military have clean N95 masks to fight COVID-19.
Guardsmen are collecting used N95 masks at 13 collection points from throughout the state for delivery to a central decontamination site. This effort makes certain that those most at risk can remain safe while performing their duties.
“With the nationwide shortage of N95 masks, the Guard is ensuring the masks we have currently are clean, safe and available for use,” Col. Denise Wilkinson, the commander of 70th Troop Command, said. “This process will significantly alleviate the strain on masks within the state.”
The Missouri National Guard has mobilized more than 50 members to support this mission.
The Guard states it remains fully committed to assisting local and state health officials, as well as supporting the health and well-being of Missouri citizens and service members.
